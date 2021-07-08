Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.51

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 80870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.