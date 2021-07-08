VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $64.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $63.84, with a volume of 2,131 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

