Vidulum (VDL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $157.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $157,304.77 and approximately $157.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

