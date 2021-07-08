VIG Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $647,812.28 and $2,834.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,858,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.