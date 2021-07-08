Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €92.35 ($108.65). Vinci shares last traded at €91.57 ($107.73), with a volume of 826,805 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.57 ($119.50).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €93.47.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

