Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426,036 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.60% of Viomi Technology worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

