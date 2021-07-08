Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after buying an additional 238,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 235,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,798,070. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

