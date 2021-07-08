Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 84.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 201.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

