Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Holdings Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 84,398 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $36,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock opened at $272.60 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $300.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.53. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

