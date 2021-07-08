Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 171.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.76. The stock had a trading volume of 264,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,969. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $241.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $461.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

