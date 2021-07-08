Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.38. Visteon reported earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $115.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.76 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

