Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,697,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,673. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

