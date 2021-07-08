Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,167.50 ($15.25) and last traded at GBX 1,182 ($15.44). Approximately 389,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 594,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($15.94).

VTY has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,275.80 ($16.67).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, with a total value of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 587 shares of company stock worth $738,966.

Vistry Group Company Profile (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.