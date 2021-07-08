Vitae Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Vitae has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $16,281.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

