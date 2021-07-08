VNT Chain Price Tops $0.0086 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $23.26 million and $34,890.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00057124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.78 or 0.00938935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00044327 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

