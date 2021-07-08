Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Voestalpine stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.64. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

