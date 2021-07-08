Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $632.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to post $632.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vontier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $591.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $673.98 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vontier will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vontier.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Vontier stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after buying an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,236,000 after buying an additional 1,218,376 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,541,000 after purchasing an additional 537,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

