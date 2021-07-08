Vortex Defi Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $61,153.57 and approximately $12,764.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

