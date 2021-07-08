VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 7,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 33,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

