W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.45

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.45 and last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 41335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRA. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.41 and a beta of 1.45.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. Analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,475,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,589,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 310.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

