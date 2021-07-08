Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.39. Wajax shares last traded at C$22.78, with a volume of 42,974 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on WJX. TD Securities upped their target price on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$487.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.99.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$387.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 2.2099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.71%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

