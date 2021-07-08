WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 211,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 285,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.