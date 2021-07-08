Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches Market Cap of $40.15 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $40.15 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,124.04 or 0.06441223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00147973 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,036,822 coins and its circulating supply is 77,315,790 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

