Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.18. Warner Music Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion and a PE ratio of -58.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 203,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 52,152 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

