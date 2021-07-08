Warp Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $656,354.19 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $656,354.19 and approximately $1,024.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $140.43 or 0.00427334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

