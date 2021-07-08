Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Shares Up 1.2%

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $290.88 and last traded at $290.19. 138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

