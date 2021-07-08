WazirX Price Reaches $1.09 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. WazirX has a total market cap of $321.45 million and $35.67 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00124658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00167875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,930.77 or 1.00140930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00945185 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.