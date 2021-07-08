WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) PT Lowered to $277.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $295.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

WDFC opened at $260.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,376 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in WD-40 by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after acquiring an additional 405,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,291,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 25.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,785,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 25.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

