WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Gap Up to $260.54

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $260.54, but opened at $278.50. WD-40 shares last traded at $269.26, with a volume of 2,151 shares changing hands.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.29.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 150.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

