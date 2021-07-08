WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 1,860 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises about 0.9% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.87. 1,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,473. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57.

