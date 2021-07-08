WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.00. WebSafety shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 434 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24.

WebSafety Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBSI)

WebSafety, Inc provides mobile device software solutions. The WebSafety software and apps allow parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities. These include mobile device, Apps downloaded, SMS messaging, Websites visited, device location throughout the day, geo fencing, posting to social networks, and curfew.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for WebSafety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WebSafety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.