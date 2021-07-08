Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) in the last few weeks:

7/7/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $515.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/29/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

6/1/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $395.00 to $414.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $455.00 to $485.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $476.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,976. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $479.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. FIL Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

