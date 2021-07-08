Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) in the last few weeks:
- 7/7/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $515.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/29/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 6/1/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $395.00 to $414.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $455.00 to $485.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $476.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,976. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $479.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.47.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. FIL Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
