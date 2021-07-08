Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) in the last few weeks:

7/8/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

6/28/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

6/25/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

6/18/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

6/16/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

6/8/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

6/4/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

6/2/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

5/27/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

5/26/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

5/21/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

5/20/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of GCP stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

