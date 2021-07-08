Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Palatin Technologies (PTN)

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN: PTN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/29/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. "

6/25/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/19/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/18/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

6/5/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/22/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 41,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. UBS Group AG increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

