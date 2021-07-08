Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS: PRMRF):

6/28/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

6/18/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.75 to C$18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

