Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS: PRMRF):
- 6/28/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 6/18/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.75 to C$18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PRMRF opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.