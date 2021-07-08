Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Whitecap Resources (WCP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE: WCP) in the last few weeks:

6/30/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

6/9/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

5/18/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.13. 2,403,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,196. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.97. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$6.82.

Get Whitecap Resources Inc alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0151 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $98,675.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.