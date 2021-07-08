Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WFC opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

