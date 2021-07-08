WePower 1-Day Volume Tops $667,873.00 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. WePower has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and $667,873.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WePower has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WePower alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00056487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00913156 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

WePower Profile

WPR is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.