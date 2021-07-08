West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$412.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 342.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WFG. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE WFG traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$93.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$110.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 10.3199985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

