West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 1-Year High at $375.31

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $375.31 and last traded at $374.71, with a volume of 5225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $372.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

