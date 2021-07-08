Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,343,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund makes up about 2.4% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $37,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 93,360 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of HIO stock remained flat at $$5.24 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

