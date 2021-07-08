Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.13. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 975,605 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.90 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$322.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

