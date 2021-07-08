Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) PT Set at C$1.10 by Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) has been assigned a C$1.10 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 92.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE WHN remained flat at $C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 84,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,645. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.