Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) PT Set at C$1.10 by Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) has been assigned a C$1.10 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 92.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE WHN remained flat at $C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 84,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,645. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

