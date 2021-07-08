Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Deborah A. Peacock Buys 5,400 Shares

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Deborah A. Peacock purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $24,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Westwater Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 987,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,098. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 91.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

