Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Columbia Sportswear worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

COLM opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.77. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

