Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 808.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Illumina by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $473.45 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

