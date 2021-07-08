Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Science Applications International worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

SAIC opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.18. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

