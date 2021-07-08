Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 31,344 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Integra LifeSciences worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,306 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $282,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

