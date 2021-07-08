Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 332,546 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 125.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,546 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of PQ Group worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,261 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,079,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PQ Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 539,048 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PQ Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PQ Group news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PQG opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.84. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PQG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CL King increased their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

