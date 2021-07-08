Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 8,553 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 210.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $469.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

